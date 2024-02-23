Three People Killed In Odesa By Russian Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people were killed in Odesa due to an attack by Russian drones.

This was reported by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The bodies of two more dead people were found under the rubble. In total, 3 people died as a result of an enemy attack. The search has been stopped. Dismantling and shedding is underway," the message says.

Shahed's attack on high-rise building in Dnipro: number of victims increased to eight

Earlier it was reported that during the enemy attack on Odesa, one of the drones hit over the sea fell on the building of an enterprise in the coastal zone of Odesa, causing destruction and fire. Rescuers rescued a woman and found the body of a dead man.

As Ukrinform reported, a Russian "Shahed" hit a high-rise building in Dnipro. As a result, 8 people were injured.

Photo: Southern Defense Forces