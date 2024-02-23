Irrigation Improvements In Georgia's Kvemo Kartli To Ensure“Quality Harvest” For 11 Villages

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia's Agriculture Ministry on Thursday said improvements to the irrigation system covering 4,075 hectares of land in Marneuli and Bolnisi municipalities in the central-southern part of the country would improve water supply to 11 villages, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The body added the project would“significantly increase quality harvest” for the villages of Tsurtavi, Parizi, Kizilajlo, Tamarisi, Tsereteli, Sabirkendi, Algeti, Tazakendi, Azizkendi, Algetis Mevenakheoba and Keshalo.

The project is financed by ₾4.4 million ($1), with the works expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Tamaz Mghebrishvili, the General Director of Georgian Amelioration, inspected the works on the irrigation network earlier today together with Giorgi Dokhturishvili, the State Representative in Kvemo Kartli, and other officials of the local government.

The Ministry said seven infrastructure renovation projects were currently underway in Kvemo Kartli to ensure regular irrigation of 1,885 hectares of agricultural land in the locality.