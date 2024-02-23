Irrigation Improvements In Georgia's Kvemo Kartli To Ensure“Quality Harvest” For 11 Villages

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia's Agriculture Ministry on Thursday said improvements to
the irrigation system covering 4,075 hectares of land in Marneuli
and Bolnisi municipalities in the central-southern part of the
country would improve water supply to 11 villages, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The body added the project would“significantly increase quality
harvest” for the villages of Tsurtavi, Parizi, Kizilajlo, Tamarisi,
Tsereteli, Sabirkendi, Algeti, Tazakendi, Azizkendi, Algetis
Mevenakheoba and Keshalo.
The project is financed by ₾4.4 million ($1), with the
works expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Tamaz Mghebrishvili, the General Director of Georgian
Amelioration, inspected the works on the irrigation network earlier
today together with Giorgi Dokhturishvili, the State Representative
in Kvemo Kartli, and other officials of the local government.
The Ministry said seven infrastructure renovation projects were
currently underway in Kvemo Kartli to ensure regular irrigation of
1,885 hectares of agricultural land in the locality.
