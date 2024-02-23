Acquisition Of Nora B-52 Howitzer To Give Azerbaijan Upper Hand

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan continues to enhance its military strength by adding
new weapons to its arsenal. The last of such is Nora B-52, a 155 mm
self-propelled howitzer developed by Serbia. It is worth noting the
44-day war increased interest in artillery among Azerbaijanis
because over 70 percent of Armenian equipment was destroyed by
artillery according to the information. However, the Ukrainian War
increased this interest further, since Russia withdrew from several
positions after Ukraine got a French-made Caesar howitzer with a 55
km firing range. The Ukrainian side promoted a French-made
howitzer.
As for Azerbaijan Army, it has different kinds of howitzers with
different fire ranges and Azerbaijan used these howitzers actively
in the 44-day War in 2020. The acquisition of Nora with over 60 km
firing range has satisfied many in Azerbaijan because it is much
better than a French-made howitzer. Nora b-52 gives Azerbaijan the
upper hand among the region countries in terms of firing range and
mobility.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, the military
expert Ramil Mammadli noted that in any war there are a number of
weapons that are extremely important and still necessary to use
even at the height of modern technology. One of such weapons is
artillery systems. He pointed out that the rapidity of war and
movement makes the self-propelled artillery systems more important.
In this regard, the Azerbaijani army has included in the arsenal of
its armed forces the remaining howitzers from the former USSR, as
well as self-propelled artillery systems purchased from Russia, the
Czech Republic, and Israel.
“We used these weapons in the Patriotic War of 2020. The point
is that howitzers are flexible, that is, they do not cause
difficulty in changing places, and 2nd, howitzers play a necessary
role at close range, i.e., at a distance of 20-40 km, to destroy
the enemy's defense line and the enemy's assembly line. From this
point of view, the use of howitzers in the war in Ukraine today is
very high, and this is related to the ready requirements of the
war,” the pundit said.
He added that the caliber of self-propelled artillery Nora
purchased by Azerbaijan from Serbia is 155 mm. Among the 155 mm
self-propelled artillery systems of the Azerbaijani army is the
Atmos howitzer, which we bought only from Israel. Other artillery
systems have 122mm and 152 mm calibers, which were developed based
on Soviet and Russian standards. Of course, the Azerbaijani army
has set itself the goal of strengthening its arsenal with the
modern technologies of the world.
“The main reason for the acquisition of Nora self-propelled
artillery systems is to destroy the position of the enemy located
far away contact line during military operations. I would like to
note that Russia also prefers 155 mm caliber shells. As I know, the
Russian defense industry complexes are already preferring the
production of 152mm and 155 mm shells instead of 122mm. This factor
shows that Azerbaijan is on the right track,” Ramil Mammadli
noted.
As for the question, of which other artillery system Azerbaijan
needs to acquire to strengthen its military power further, the
military expert responded that it is very difficult to express a
specific opinion on this issue. The point is that yes, as in all
armies, howitzers and other self-propelled artillery devices, as
well as traditional artillery systems, are needed in the
Azerbaijani army, and they were acquired in certain periods.
“One of the world's most well-known self-proven howitzers, DANA,
is in use by the Azerbaijani army. In addition, the MTSA-S
self-propelled artillery system with a caliber of 152 mm, acquired
by Azerbaijan some time ago, is considered one of the best in its
class. From this point of view, the Azerbaijani army does not have
a serious demand for self-propelled artillery systems. However,
regarding the purchase of NORA, I think that the Azerbaijani army
is gradually trying to increase the number of artillery systems
that use 155 mm shells. In this regard, the purchase was made. In
general, Serbia is one of the leading countries in the field of
defense industry in Eastern Europe or among the former socialist
countries. From this point of view, Azerbaijan's implementation of
this purchase with Serbia should be appreciated only and only,”
military pundit Ramil Mammadli concluded.
