Philippines Becomes First Asian Country To Ratify ILO Convention

(MENAFN- IANS) Manila, Feb 23 (IANS) The Philippines has become the first Asian country to ratify a convention to end workplace violence and harassment, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said on Friday.

The ILO said that the Philippines deposited the instrument of ratification of the Violence and Harassment Convention 2019 (No. 190) with ILO Deputy Director-General Celeste Drake on Tuesday, becoming the 38th country in the world and the first Asian country to ratify Convention No. 190, Xinhua news agency reported

Convention No. 190 is the first international labour standard to address violence and harassment in the world of work comprehensively, according to the ILO.

Under the convention, members are mandated to adopt, in consultation with representative employers' and workers' organisations, inclusive, gender-responsive strategies for preventing and eradicating workplace violence and harassment.