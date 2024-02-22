Renewable Energy Stock News Bite - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) Makes Top TSX Gainers List

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Renewable Energy Stock News Bites - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE ) makes the top TSX gainers list trading at $8.06, up $0.90 (+12.57%).

The company announced that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to proceed with its normal course issuer bid on its common shares (5%).

The Bid will commence on February 26, 2024 and will terminate on February 25, 2025.

During the last six months, the average daily trading volume on the TSX of the Corporation's Common shares was 606,990. Consequently, in accordance with the policies of the TSX, the Corporation will have the right to repurchase, during anyone trading day, a maximum of 151,747 Common shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume. In addition, the Corporation will be allowed to make, once per calendar week, a block purchase (as defined in the TSX Company Manual) of Common shares not directly or indirectly owned by insiders of the Corporation, in accordance with the policies of the TSX.

Purchases will be made on behalf of the Corporation by a registered broker through the facilities of the TSX or through Canadian alternative trading systems at prevailing market prices.

The Corporation believes that the market price of its Common shares may, from time to time, not reflect the inherent value of the Corporation and that purchases of its Common shares pursuant to the Bid, may represent an appropriate and desirable use of the Corporation's funds. Therefore, the Corporation believes that it is in its best interest to proceed with this Bid. The Corporation has not purchased any Common shares within the past 12 months.

Read the company's full news and disclaimer here:

Research more renewable stocks with Investorideas stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech , sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.