Lower House's Jordanian-Saudi Friendship Committee Delegation Discusses Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A delegation from the Lower House Jordanian-Saudi Friendship Committee, led by MP Dhiyab Masaeed, on Thursday visited Saudi Arabia. The visit was initiated by Saudi Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al Faisal, with the aim of strengthening bilateral relations.

During their visit, the delegation met with Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Abdulaziz, the Amir of the Riyadh Region, and Prince Fahad Bin Jalawi. The delegation said that this visit would deepen parliamentary relations, strengthen cultural ties, and enhance bilateral cooperation in all fields, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Both parties affirmed the strength of their bilateral relations at all levels. They also praised the wisdom of both countries' leadership in promoting peace, stability, strategic partnership, and enhancing solidarity and cooperation amidst regional and international challenges.

Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council's Saudi-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee Ibrahim Al-Qanas emphasised the importance of parliamentary cooperation in enhancing understanding and exchange between the two nations.

The Jordanian delegation also met with Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Shura Council Wael Al Idrisi. They discussed the bilateral relations, regional challenges, and the situation on the northern Jordanian border due to drug smuggling activities, emphasising the necessity of joint cooperation to address these challenges and ensure regional security and stability.

In a meeting with the Saudi investment minister and chairman of the Saudi-Jordanian Business Council, the delegation discussed economic challenges with the aim of improving the investment environment and encouraging more Saudi companies to invest in Jordan.

Masaeed affirmed the security of the investment environment in Jordan and highlighted the competitive advantages of the Jordanian economy.

The delegation also met with Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Abdulfattah Bin Sulaiman Mashat, expressing gratitude for Saudi efforts in organising and facilitating the Hajj rituals.

Masaeed extended congratulations to Saudi Arabia on its National Day. He also expressed the ministry's intention to increase the number of Jordanian pilgrims for 2024, commending the close religious and cultural relations between the two countries.