Kingdom's Ambassador To Spain Presents Credentials

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Felipe VI of Spain on Wednesday received the credentials of Ambassador Raghad Al Saqqa as Extraordinary, Plenipotentiary, Accredited and Resident ambassador of the Kingdom to Spain.

Al Saqqa conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah's greetings to King Felipe VI, and His Majesty's best wishes for further progress and development to Spanish people, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

King Felipe VI praised the wise policies of King Abdullah and highlighted the“strong” relations between the two countries.

He expressed the Spanish government's interest in strengthening and developing bilateral relations, wishing the Kingdom and the Jordanian people continued progress and prosperity.

The credentials presentation ceremony was attended by Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Louis Theves and a number of senior officials in the Royal Palace and officials of the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.