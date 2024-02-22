Kawasaki Robotics Partners With Olis Robotics To Offer Remote Monitoring And Control Of Its Industrial Robots Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Olis Robotics , a provider of remote error recovery systems for industrial robots, has agreed a new partnership with Kawasaki Robotics , one of the leading suppliers of industrial robots and automation systems.

The companies aim to offer their customers the ability to“restart production faster, reduce troubleshooting and downtime costs by up to 90 percent, and gain access to expert support quickly”.

Olis users connect directly to their robots through an on-premises device via a secure connection, avoiding the risks and complexities associated with cloud-based systems.

To ensure physical safety, Olis is designed to always obey the robot controller's safety restrictions.

Kawasaki and Olis Robotics will showcase their partnership at Kawasaki's booth #C5475 at MODEX 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia, March 11 to 14.

