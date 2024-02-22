MMI Raises $110 Million In Series C Financing Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Medical Microinstruments (MMI), a robotics company dedicated to increasing treatment options and improving clinical outcomes for patients with complex conditions, has raised $110 million in Series C financing.

The round, led by Fidelity Management & Research Company, marks the largest ever investment in microsurgery innovation.

The funds will support commercialization of the Symani Surgical System in high-growth markets and continued investment in studies that generate clinical evidence and enable indication expansion.

Investments will also accelerate advanced technology capabilities and enable MMI to scale its operational capabilities globally.

MMI and its existing investors, all of whom contributed to the Series C financing, see considerable opportunity for rapid growth.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"