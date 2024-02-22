Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB) Advances Sunbox Home Energy Solution, EU Subsidizing Adoption

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



EU provides incentives to homeowners that upgrade to renewable energy systems through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's Green Economy Financing Facility

Homeowners use subsidies to install heat pumps, energy-efficient windows, underfloor heating, and photovoltaic systems

TURB offers all-in-one Sunbox Home solution that leverages AI to manage consumption, reduce expenses, and prevent price shocks

TURB serves the commercial market as well, with Sunbox Industry, a renewable energy solution that optimizes consumption, reduces costs, and ensures uninterrupted power Other TURB products include lithium-ion batteries and inverters for photovoltaic energy storage

Homeowners across Europe are leveraging the power of renewable energy and optimizing their homes for efficiency with support from the European Union ( ). Subsidies are provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (“EBRD”) Green Economy Financing Facility (“GEFF”) – an organization that helps homeowners upgrade to sustainable solutions with financing support and technical assistance.

Typical upgrades include the installation of a heat pump, energy-efficient windows, underfloor heating, and photovoltaic systems. While these improvements can reduce energy use and long-term costs significantly, the initial costs can be prohibitive. GEFF helps offset some of these expenses through...

