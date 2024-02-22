Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB) Advances Sunbox Home Energy Solution, EU Subsidizing Adoption

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
EU provides incentives to homeowners that upgrade to renewable energy systems through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's Green Economy Financing Facility Homeowners use subsidies to install heat pumps, energy-efficient windows, underfloor heating, and photovoltaic systems TURB offers all-in-one Sunbox Home solution that leverages AI to manage consumption, reduce expenses, and prevent price shocks TURB serves the commercial market as well, with Sunbox Industry, a renewable energy solution that optimizes consumption, reduces costs, and ensures uninterrupted power Other TURB products include lithium-ion batteries and inverters for photovoltaic energy storage
Homeowners across Europe are leveraging the power of renewable energy and optimizing their homes for efficiency with support from the European Union ( ). Subsidies are provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (“EBRD”) Green Economy Financing Facility (“GEFF”) – an organization that helps homeowners upgrade to sustainable solutions with financing support and technical assistance.
Typical upgrades include the installation of a heat pump, energy-efficient windows, underfloor heating, and photovoltaic systems. While these improvements can reduce energy use and long-term costs significantly, the initial costs can be prohibitive. GEFF helps offset some of these expenses through...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to TURB are available in the company's newsroom at
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
TechMediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
TechMediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN22022024000224011066ID1107889364
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.