Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI) Anticipates Impressive Performance In 2024 Given Overall Global Shift To Renewable Energy Sources

Correlate Energy, a publicly traded distributed energy solutions company, is taking advantage of the ongoing global shift to renewable energy

This shift is in response to the reality of climate change and the risks that come with it

Brick-and-mortar corporations such as Marriott have adopted ways to increase overall energy efficiency, manage potential impacts, mitigate losses, and improve the resiliency of their physical establishments As more companies do this, Correlate anticipates an uptick in the demand for its products and services and is confident that 2024 will be its biggest year yet

As more people come to terms with the reality of climate change and the risks that come with it, there has been a massive shift to renewables across various social and economic sectors, at an increasing rate. This has presented new opportunities for companies such as

Correlate Energy (OTCQB: CIPI) , a publicly traded company capitalizing on America's unstoppable trend toward decentralized and renewable energy generation. Correlate is taking advantage of this shift, ultimately stamping its position as an industry leader.

Over $1.7 trillion worldwide was estimated to be invested in technologies such as wind, solar power, electric vehicles, and batteries in 2023, by far the most ever spent on clean energy in a single year ( ). In addition, the new attention to climate risks, as well as the associated...

