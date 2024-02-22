420 With CNW Prohibitionist States See Nearly Double Search Traffic For Delta-8 THC As Legal States

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A recent study on the

online search behavior concerning delta-8 THC

says that the cannabinoid seems to be substantially more common in states where cannabis is still prohibited, based on information obtained from Google Trends. According to an analysis by CBD Nationwide, delta-8 THC online searches were almost twice as common in states where recreational marijuana is still illegal. This indicates that there has been a notable movement toward other cannabinoids in reaction to marijuana prohibitions.

A contributing factor to the popularity of delta-8 in these states is its extensive availability, both online and in physical stores such as gas stations, smoke shops and...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN