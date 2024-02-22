Mountain Top Properties Inc. (MTPP) Set To Leverage Upon Hampton's Price Resilience

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Despite a high interest rate environment, Hamptons-based real estate has shown remarkable resilience over the past year

Median home sales prices in the Hamptons rose by 1.7% in 2023 Mountain Top has partnered with On Site Builder Construction, a long-standing and reputed Hamptons-based developer to construct and market turnkey residential properties within the exclusive seaside enclave

Against a backdrop of slowing economic growth, rising interest rates and weak consumer sentiment, it comes as no surprise that the U.S. housing market was largely on hold in 2023. Residential transactions were forecast to have fallen by 37 percent in 2023, with commercial real estate suffering an even steeper decline in transaction volumes ( ). Nonetheless and against that rather lackluster backdrop, one geography did stand out. Despite seeing a decline in year over year transaction volumes, median home sales prices across The Hamptons displayed remarkable resilience, rising by just under 2 percent in 2023 ( ).

The Hamptons has long been renowned for its high-end real estate market; notably, it was this very segment of the market which showed the most resilience over the past year. Despite seeing a 26 percent decline in year over year sales of individual properties, homes priced between...

