Golflync Inc. Proves Market-Fit And Is Expanding

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GolfLync has proven its success and is expanding to other markets!

In an era where the intersection of technology and sports continues to redefine engagement,

GolfLync (TM) stands out as a beacon of innovation and growth. With a user base that has surged to over 100,000 members and a platform supporting over 850 of Virtual Golf Clubs(TM) (“VGCs”) across the nation, GolfLync's trajectory in the digital sports networking space is noteworthy.

A Viral Sensation in the Golf Community

GolfLync's journey began with a simple yet powerful mission: to connect golf enthusiasts through a dedicated social media platform. The app's success, highlighted by a 3033% growth rate from April to the end of 2023, underscores a robust market fit and a burgeoning demand for specialized...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GolfLync are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN