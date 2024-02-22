Miningnewsbreaks GEMXX Corp. (GEMZ) Keen On Maintaining Focus On Expansion

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ) , a mine-to-market company, witnessed continued growth in 2023, achieving numerous milestones, including the fact that it continues to control each stage of its production and distribution and is continuously expanding while avoiding long-term debt.“Looking ahead into 2024 and beyond, GEMXX is keen on maintaining its focus on expansion and adding shareholder value. The company intends to complete the 50% acquisition of the Yukon Gold Property and initiate a pilot mine on this site; upscale gold production at the Snow Creek Property and move the test plant to the Rosella Creek site; bring its Ammolite Gemstone mine into full production; and complete the S-K 1300 compliant resource reports on its existing assets. GEMXX also looks to complete audits to enable it to be quoted on the OTCQX, the first step to up-listing to a larger exchange like the NASDAQ or New York Stock Exchange,” a recent article reads.“We are tremendously pleased with the development of the company over the past several months and are extremely excited about the anticipated growth. We look forward to updating shareholders as each milestone is met. Everything the company has planned is focused on driving shareholder value,” GEMXX CEO Jay Maull is quoted as saying.

GEMXX is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global

distribution. GEMXX is a leading producer of top-quality finished ammolite and ammolite jewelry. The company's world-class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. The company's management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience. For more information about the company, visit GEMXX Corporation .

