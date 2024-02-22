SWK,A Utility Token, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed SWK, the native token of a crypto wallet integrated with token exchanges, browser DApps, multichain wallet and many other utilities, on the Innovation Zone. For all CoinW users, the SWK/USDT trading pair has been officially available for trading on February 20th, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of SWK, the SWK bounty program with 3,000 USDT rewards has been launched.







Avacus: A Web3 Super-App Pioneering a New Way of Living

In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, the Avacus ecosystem emerges as a groundbreaking Web3 super-APP, seamlessly blending messaging functionalities with Web3 wallets. This integration facilitates effortless transactions of cryptocurrencies and NFTs across Ethereum and EVM-compatible blockchains, mirroring the simplicity of smartphone messaging. The initiative is powered by the SWK token, a utility token designed to fuel the ecosystem and pioneer an environment where life in Web3 is not just possible but practical.

What Sets SWK Apart?

Avacus is determined to transform into a daily-use Web3 super-APP, creating a vibrant ecosystem that thrives on Web3 advertising. While traditional Web3 income sources have been confined to DeFi transaction fees and NFT sales commissions, Avacus introduces a novel revenue stream through Web3 advertising. This approach not only empowers users to generate income by managing or participating in communities but also offers avenues for asset management in DeFi and purchasing goods and services directly through Avacus.

As Avacus's advertising data grows, it will enable all DApps and DAOs to engage in buying and selling ad space, thereby generating advertising revenue. This model promises to enhance the sustainability of existing DAOs and DApps and paves the way for the development of various non-fee-based services. The expansion foresees the introduction of many services prevalent in Web2, yet to make their debut in Web3, further bridging the gap between these two digital realms.

In summary, Avacus aims not just to be a part of the Web3 world but to redefine it, offering a comprehensive platform where users can live, work, and thrive within the Web3 ecosystem. With its innovative approach to integrating messaging, asset management, and advertising, Avacus stands as a pioneer, charting a course towards a fully-realized Web3 lifestyle.

$3,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, a 3,000 USDT equivalent prize pool will be up for grabs from February 20th, 2024, at 10:00 to February 26th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

