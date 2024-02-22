2024 Spring Festival Shandong Rural Cultural Tourism Festival: Pingyi County Launches“Our Festival Spring Festival Series Cultural Activities”

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) In order to create a lively and joyful atmosphere, gather together, and celebrate the Chinese New Year with great enthusiasm, promote the excellent traditional Chinese culture, enrich the spiritual and cultural life of villagers, and foster harmonious neighborly relations, during the Spring Festival, Pingyi County organized a variety of New Year celebration activities.







The NanYuan Community, in collaboration with the Beijing Jinyahan Chen Baby Academy, organized an event themed“Visiting the Market, Celebrating Lantern Festival, Warming Childhood”. The activities included lantern riddles guessing, eating yuanxiao (sweet dumplings), dragon and lion dances, among others, making the event colorful and diverse. It allowed children to immerse themselves in festival-based learning, participatory experiences, and growth through games. Through these activities, children experienced traditional culture, joined hands in inheriting craftsmanship, and confidently moved towards the future. The Lantern Festival event not only brought joy in trading for the children but also provided them with a deeper understanding of Chinese traditional culture. Additionally, it enhanced their hands-on skills, communication abilities, and interpersonal skills. It is hoped that this event would be an unforgettable experience for the children, serving as a unique childhood memory.







Fenghuang Village held a joyful Lunar New Year celebration with a Spring Festival Gala cultural event. The event kicked off with the opening dance performance“Soaring Against the Wind”, immediately immersing the audience in a festive atmosphere as the music filled the air. On stage, local talents showcased their singing and dancing talents, while below, neighbors and villagers gathered together, capturing memorable moments with their phones. Waves of applause and cheers echoed, demonstrating the cultural significance of the village gala and bringing cultural activities to the doorstep of the community, enriching rural life with vitality and spirit.







The audience at Shengyuan Village Square bustled with excitement as villagers eagerly watched the“Joyful Lunar New Year – Our Village's Spring Festival Gala” performance. The program commenced with enthusiastic dances, showcasing graceful movements and lively rhythms that embodied the joy of the New Year and the festive spirit. Additionally, it conveyed the villagers' sense of joy, abundance, and happiness in their lives in the new era. During the event, villagers who usually work in the fields picked up microphones and actively participated. Some sang songs, while others danced, creating a joyful scene of community involvement.