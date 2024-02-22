Mensik Upsets Top Seed Rublev To Enter Semi-Final

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Czech teenager Jakub Mensik stunned top seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets at the Qatar Open on Thursday to reach his maiden ATP semi-final and guarantee a spot in the world's top 100 for the first time.

The 18-year-old came through 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) against the fifth-ranked Rublev, a day after defeating three-time Grand Slam title winner Andy Murray.

“It's just been an incredible week. From the beginning I played very well and I knew I could play with the big players. It's an amazing feeling to reach the semi-finals after beating those good players,” said wildcard Mensik who arrived in the Gulf ranked at 116.

“But the job is not done yet. Hopefully I can play like this again in the semis and go on to make the final.”

With his one-hour, 38-minute win on Thursday, Mensik became the youngest player to defeat a top-five player since Carlos Alcaraz overcame Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 US Open.

In a battle between two Frenchmen, wild card Monfils defeated third seed Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-4 to become the oldest semi-finalist in tournament history aged 37 years and five months.

Monfils has won his past seven matches in Doha, lifting the trophy in his previous appearance in 2018.

He has also improved to 1-2 in his Lexus ATP Head2Head series with five-time tour-level champ Humbert.

In other action, Alexei Popyrin advanced to his third tour-level semi-final and first of 2024, downing fourth seed Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-4.

The Australian is chasing his second title this week, after winning in Umag last season.

Karen Khachanov also reached the last four after Finn Emil Ruusuvuori was forced to retire when trailing 0-3 in the first set due to a lower back injury. Khachanov will meet Popyrin today.

RESULTS

QUARTER-FINALS

Jakub Mensik (CZE) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x1) 6-4, 7-6 (8/6)

Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x3) 6-2, 6-4

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x4) 6-4, 6-4

Karen Khachanov (RUS x2) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 3-0 – retired

