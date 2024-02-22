Southwire Named To Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2024 For Diversity

(MENAFN- 3BL) Southwire is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. This survey of over 220,000+ individuals included representation at over 1.5 million companies in America.

This recognition reflects Southwire's dedication to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace that welcomes and celebrates the unique skills and experiences of its team members.

Southwire maintains ongoing efforts to create a workplace that reflects and enriches the communities it serves. In 2023, Southwire's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy featured a focus on People Leaders, Inclusive Workforce, Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), Reputation and Community, Equity and Governance and Value and Supply Chain.

To learn more about Southwire's commitment to DEI, visit southwire/dei .