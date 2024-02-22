BRS Lawmaker Lasya Nanditha Dies In Hyderabad Road Mishap

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Bharat Rashtra Samithi lawmaker G Lasya Nanditha was killed in a road mishap on the Outer Ring Road in Telangana's Sangerddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said on Friday as quoted by Hindustan Times. (Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.