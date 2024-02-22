Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: 'Black Friday' March To Be Observed Today After Shubkaran's Death

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Farmers protest LIVE updates: The General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher on Friday slammed the Punjab government for not filing an FIR on the death of farmer youth at the Khanauri Border during the ongoing protests said,“The way the Punjab government is 'insulting the martyrdom of our martyrs' is condemnable.\"Furthermore, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said the protesting farmers led by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will observe a 'Black Friday' on Friday following the death of a farmer at Khanauri Border crossing in Sangrur district, Punjab, during the ongoing protests, Union Minister Arjun Munda said that the Central Government is dedicated towards the welfare of the farmers and trying to resolve the issue through dialogue all the Farmers' protest LIVE updates here on LiveMint.

