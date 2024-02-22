Kerala News LIVE:  CPM Local Secretary Murder: CPM Calls For Hartal Today At Koyilandy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:00 am:

CPM local secretary murder: CPM calls for hartal today at Koyilandy

The CPM has called for a hartal in Koyilandy to protest against the murder of the CPM leader today.

The CPM

local secretary was hacked to death in Koyilandy, Kozhikode. PV Sathyanathan, Secretary of the Central Local Committee of Koyilandy Town, was killed. The murder took place during the Cheripuram temple festival at Koyilandi Peruvattur.

8:40 am: Kerala MVD to implement revised new driving test procedures from May 1; check

The Motor Vehicle Department has revised new procedures for driving tests in the state with strict regulations. The new changes will be effective from May 1. The decision to tighten driving license tests in Kerala follows recent statements by Minister KB Ganesh Kumar, who expressed his intention to reduce the number of driving licenses issued in the state. Minister Kumar emphasized the need for stricter tests, highlighting concerns that many license holders lack essential driving skills, such as proper parking and consideration for other road users.

8:23 am: Former CPM member accused of killing CPM leader in Kozhikode

The police stated the accused, Abhilash, confessed that the CPM leader was hacked to death in Koyiland, Kozhikode, due to personal enmity. The accused testified that personal enmity led to conflicts within the party and that he acted alone in committing the murder. Abhilash, a former branch committee member of the party and a neighbor of Satyanathan, will undergo further questioning today.

8:10 am:

