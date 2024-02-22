Kerala: CPM Local Secretary Hacked To Death In Kozhikode; Ex-CPM Leader Arrested

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: A CPM local secretary was hacked to death in Koyilandy, Kozhikode. PV Satyanathan, Secretary of the Central Local Committee of Koyilandy Town, was killed. The murder took place during the Cheriyappuram Peruvattur temple festival in Koyilandi. The accused has been identified as Abhilash, an ex-CPM worker in Koyilandy. The police stated that personal enmity was the reason for the murder. The accused confessed to the crime, saying that both of them had disputes within the party and he had committed the murder alone. The police stated that the accused will be interrogated today.

The incident related to this happened last night. Satyanthan was killed during the temple festival at Koyilandy Peruvattur temple. He suffered more than four cuts on his body and was rushed to Koyilandy Taluk Hospital, however, his life could not be saved. The accused was immediately taken into custody by the police.

Following the murder, a large number of activists gathered at the Taluk Hospital. CPM Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan emphasized the importance of the police uncovering the motive behind the killing of the party's local secretary. Kannur Range DIG Thomson Jose stated that a thorough investigation into the incident is underway. Meanwhile, a hartal was held in Koyilandy to protest against the murder of the CPM leader today.



