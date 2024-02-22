Karnataka: Young Man Shouts Objectionable Slogans Inside Ayodhya-Bound Train; Devotees Halt Train For 2 Hours

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Passengers aboard the Mysore to Ayodhya train experienced a tumultuous journey when a youth from a different community shouted objectionable slogans upon reaching Hospet railway station, resulting in a two-hour delay and fervent demands for action.

The youth raised slogans upon alighting from the train travelling from Mysore to Ayodhya. The incident, occurring on Thursday night, prompted passengers and devotees to halt the train for two hours, demanding swift repercussions for the accused. The atmosphere at the station grew tense as passengers and devotees voiced their concerns, insisting on strict action against the individual who allegedly used derogatory language. The devotees also shouted "Jai Sri Ram," while they were protesting against the accused.

Local authorities, including SP Sriharibabu and other police officers, swiftly intervened to diffuse the situation. After clarifying the circumstances surrounding the incident, the train resumed its journey, albeit two hours behind schedule. As a precautionary measure, the local police provided additional security to ensure the safety of pilgrims aboard the train. However, the outcry from protestors persisted, calling for the immediate arrest and punishment of the perpetrator.

This incident, which marks the 11th consecutive journey of the train to Ayodhya, is an anomaly, as such disruptions have been rare in the past. Despite the delay, authorities managed to persuade protestors to allow the train to proceed on its scheduled route.