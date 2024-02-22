(IANS Review) Vidyut Jammwal's 'Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa!' Is Pure High-Octane Actions, Emotions (IANS Rating: ****)

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) 'Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa!', directed by Aditya Datt, is a heart-pounding action thriller that delivers a captivating cinematic experience from beginning to end. The opening scene of the movie, an adrenaline-pumping train ride, sets the tone of the movie, and has the audience hooked.

The movie kicks off with Siddhu, a fearless daredevil from Mumbai, whose sole ambition is to compete in the underground extreme sports competition known as Maidaan.

His motivation stems from his brother, who died competing in Maidaan. He is also a true sportsman at heart and wants to win big bucks as well, so that he can enjoy the sunset from a lavish villa. Though his parents are against it, but Siddhu is determined.

Siddhu's journey to Maidaan, hosted in Poland by the formidable Dev (Arjun Rampal), unravels a dangerous world controlled by Dev and his associates, including Dev's father Mark.

As Siddhu delves deeper into Maidaan, he crosses paths with Patricia Novak (Amy Jackson), who reveals Dev's involvement in his brother's death. Fuelled by vengeance, Siddhu challenges Dev to a high-stakes race, leading to a gripping and explosive finale.

The final race between Siddhu and Dev, the ultimate face-off of two massively talented daredevils, is an absolute delight for action lovers.

'Crakk' excels in high-octane action sequences, featuring Vidyut Jammwal's breathtaking stunts and jaw-dropping fight sequences. Be it in a train or plane, on a motorbike or bicycle, or in boots, Jammwal is brilliant in the film's action sequences, and these are complemented by a background score that heightens the tension and keeps audiences engaged.

One of the film's standout features is its ground-breaking stunt choreography, which pushes the boundaries of Indian cinema's stunt quotient. Vidyut Jammwal's mastery of martial arts is on full display, adding a layer of authenticity and intensity to the action sequences.

In addition to thrilling action, 'Crakk' also boasts of a compelling narrative that keeps viewers invested in Siddhu's quest for justice. The film's ensemble cast delivers strong performances, with Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson adding depth to their respective roles.

Overall, 'Crakk' is a genre-defying action thriller that delivers on its promise of an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience.

With its gripping story, spectacular action sequences and powerhouse performances, 'Crakk' is a must-watch for fans of the action genre.

The BGM of the movie is outstanding and tracks are just cherry on the cake. The album has six songs, and all of them are outstanding, especially the title track.

Produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Action Hero Films, 'Crakk' hit theatres on Friday, February 23. Don't miss the opportunity to witness this electrifying action spectacle on the big screen.

Film Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa! Duration 156.48 minutes

Director Aditya Datt Cast Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson

Story, Screenplay and Dialogues Aditya Datt, Rehan Khan, Sarim Momin and Mohinder Pratap Singh

Choreographer Raju Khan and Ganesh Acharya

Production Designer Juhi Talmaki

IANS Rating ****