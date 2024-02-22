KCR, KTR Shocked Over Young MLA’S Death In Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 23 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed grief over the death of young party MLA G. Lasya Nanditha in a road accident.

The 33-year-old MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency died when the car she was travelling in hit the railing on Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Hyderabad early Friday morning.

KCR said he was shocked over the tragic death of Lasya, who had become the MLA at a young age. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to her family and assured that BRS will stand by them.

BRS working president K.K. Rama Rao also expressed shock over the death of the MLA.

He posted on X his pictures of his recent meeting with Lasya Nanditha and her family members.

“This was about a week ago. Just now heard the absolutely tragic & shocking news that Lasya is no more !!”

“Woke up to the devastating loss of the young legislator who was a very good leader in the making My heartfelt prayers for strength to her family and friends in this terrible & difficult time,” KTR wrote.