United States – Brazil Co-Host ‘Rising To The Challenge On Haiti’

USA / BRAZIL – The United States and Brazil co-hosted a ministerial meeting on the margins of the G20 foreign minister meeting to build momentum to enable the successful deployment of a Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission to Haiti, US Department of State said Thursday, February 22, 2024.

Participants discussed the need to support the Haitian people and the Haitian National Police in the face of unprecedented levels of gang violence and destabilization, office of the spokesperson, US Department of State, said.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken opened the event and Brazil's Undersecretary for Latin America and the

Caribbean ambassador Gisela Padovan and UN deputy secretary-general Amina Mohammed provided opening remarks. Representatives from the governments of Kenya and Haiti gave remarks highlighting the urgent need for robust international support to the mission.

Benin, Canada, France, Germany, and Jamaica announced financial, personnel, and in-kind commitments to the mission during this event. The United Nations established a Trust Fund for this mission that is able to receive additional contributions.

“The United States' commitment to the people of Haiti and the success of the MSS remains unwavering,” the US Department of State, said in a press release.“The international community reaffirmed at this event its willingness to answer the Haitian people's call for help to restore peace and security.”





