Jamaica Earmarks $406M To Second Phase Rehabilitation Of Research Centres Project

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Mickella Anderson-Gordon

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – The government has made a budgetary allocation of $406 million to commence the second phase of the Rehabilitation of Research Centres project in the agricultural sector in the upcoming fiscal year.

The allocation is contained in the 2024/25 estimates of Expenditure, which was tabled in the House of Representatives by minister of finance and the public service, Dr Nigel Clarke, on February 15, 2024.

Phase two of the project aims to empower the research facilities to function as centres of excellence, thereby fulfilling the government's mandate to contribute to economic growth and development.

The centres involved in the project are the Montpelier Research Station in St James, Bodles Research Station in St Catherine, and the Orange River Research Station in St Mary.

Among the anticipated physical targets for 2024/2025 are the construction of a new piggery and phase-two development of a perimeter wall at South Bodles, and the commencement of construction of dairy workers' houses and rehabilitation of irrigation system at Central, North and South Bodles.

This is in addition to the renovation of offices, a small ruminant house and infrastructure works for a livestock complex; implementation of a herd management system; installation of streetlights and electrical wires and upgrading of security equipment at Bodles; and the repair and resurfacing of the entrance road to the administrative building at Orange River.

Other anticipated physical targets for the upcoming fiscal year include the commencement of fencing of 330 acres of pasture at Montpelier, so, too,. the installation of an irrigation system for 15 acres of pasture and planting of 15 acres of crop, and the construction of 600 metres of eight-foot chain-link fence.

The Rehabilitation of Research Centres project phase two is being implemented by the ministry of agriculture and fisheries. Just over $1.5 billion has been estimated for fiscal year 2025/26, if necessary.

