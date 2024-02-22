Le Chef Plc Triumphs In The Court Of Appeal

(MENAFN- Pressat) London, February 22, 2024 – Le Chef plc, proudly operating under the trading name Chef Online , celebrates a significant legal victory following a rigorous litigation process that spanned several years. The culmination of this journey saw the Court of Appeal's decision dated 14 February 2024, upholding the verdict of the High Court in favour of Le Chef plc .

An unfair prejudice petition was brought by Mr Hafizur Rahman and Mr Rifat Ahmed against the company Le Chef Plc and its Managing Director Mr. Mohammed Munim in August 2020 alleging unlawful share transfers. The trial court meticulously examined the evidence and testimony presented, including discussions surrounding the formation of the online platform and the contributions of each party involved in the inception and development of Chef Online as well as the development of the Arta Awards Ltd Logo and trophy design. After a 4 day trial in October 2022, HHJ Jarman KC sitting in the High Court, dismissed petitions by both Mr Rahman and Mr Ahmed, ruling in favour of Le Chef Plc and Managing Director, Mr Munim and Arta Awards Ltd .

A similar decision was also made by the High Court in the matter of a claim under intellectual property rights brought by Mr Hafizur Rahman against the Company.

Mr Hafizur Rahman appealed against the High Court's decision for both the unfair prejudice petition and intellectual property matter. In July 2023, the Court of Appeal refused him permission to appeal in the intellectual property case thereby confirming the trial decision that he had no copyright over either the Arta Awards logo or trophy design. On 14 February 2024, in the unfair prejudice matter, a three-member bench of the Court of Appeal, consisting of Lady Justice King, Lord Justice Birss, and Lady Justice Falk, unanimously dismissed the appeal, upholding the original judgment by HHJ Jarman KC.

Lady Justice Falk said: "I am satisfied that the judge was entitled to reach the conclusions that he did on the evidence before him in respect of the transfer of shares by Mr. Rahman." The judgment highlights the importance of considering the documentary evidence as a whole and underscores the commercial rationale behind the transfers. The full decision can be accessed at .

Since 2020 and throughout this challenging litigation ordeal, Le Chef plc has remained steadfast in its dedication to transparency, fairness, and adherence to the rule of law. The company extends its gratitude to its legal team, consisting of Counsels, Mr. Matthew Winn-Smith, Dr. Timothy Sampson from Lamb Chambers, Mr. Kennedy Obierozie and Ms Nabila Rafique from Lexpert Solicitors LLP, for their unwavering support and diligent representation throughout the litigation process.

In response to the Court of Appeal's decision to uphold the High Court Judgement, Mr. Munim, the Managing Director of Le Chef Plc , expressed his gratitude for the thorough consideration given to the case by both judicial bodies. He stated, "We are pleased that the Court of Appeal upheld the original judgement, affirming the legality of the share transfers. This outcome reaffirms our commitment to upholding the integrity of business agreements and dealings.“

Le Chef Plc looks forward to continuing its mission of providing innovative online solutions for restaurants and takeaways under the Chef Online platform. The company remains committed to fostering positive relationships within the culinary industry and upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

For further inquiries, please contact Chef Online 's communication department at 07770181818.