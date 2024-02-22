Foreign Companies To Manage Iraqi Hospitals

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

A Turkish company is reported to have won a contract to manage Maysan Hospital .

The company was not named, but Health Minister Saleh al-Hasnawi told state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) that an additional three companies will be contracted with to manage other hospitals across the country.

He added that the Ministry of Health has already contracted with the Italian company Gruppo Ospedaliero San Donato (San Donato Hospital Group) to manage Najaf Teaching Hospital .

Last year, the Iraq Ministry of Health has invited interested parties to pre-qualify for the management and operation of six teaching hospitals.

(Source: INA)

