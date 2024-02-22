UK Firm Brings Air Quality Monitoring To Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

UK-based air quality expert EarthSense has announced a distribution agreement with Enviro Solutions and Technologies Company (EnviroSOLTECH) , a specialist environmental monitoring company based in Najaf, Iraq.

According to a statement from EarthSense, the partnership will enable EnviroSOLTECH to enhance its air quality monitoring and consultancy services for government departments and local authorities, oil and gas processors, industrial manufacturers and utility companies.

EnviroSOLTECH will distribute EarthSense Zephyr® monitors and leverage EarthSense's data access web application, MyAir® to provide an air quality monitoring service. Partnering with EarthSense enables EnviroSOLTECH to collate baseline data, carry out risk assessments and provide guidance to clients about how to appropriately mitigate elevated levels of air pollution such as harmful gases and particulates.

A 2023 study revealed that air quality in Iraq seems to be unhealthy, driven largely by oil and gas burning processes, industrial development, transportation, power stations and dust storms. The study describes Iraq as "suffering from a health emergency due to the high incidence of carcinogenic diseases, most of which are attributed to air pollution".

Dr. Jaafar Nashid AlMahmoud, Founder and General Manager at EnviroSOLTECH said:

"Our vision is to help the community live and breathe in a safer and more sustainable environment by implementing world-leading technologies in our projects. Partnering with EarthSense enables us to bring state-of-the-art air quality monitoring to companies and public authorities to limit their environmental footprint."

Local authorities and businesses based in Iraq now have the option to purchase EarthSense's Zephyr® monitors via EnviroSOLTECH on annual or multiyear subscription-based plans to fit within their budgets and project timings.

By creating air quality monitoring networks, municipalities, manufacturing, and processing businesses can respond to environmental challenges, launch baseline monitoring projects, ensure compliance with local policies to minimise exposure, or implement programmes to reduce vehicle emissions.

Greg Lewis, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at EarthSense said:

"EarthSense is excited to partner with a company as passionate as EnviroSOLTECH is to change the way people understand their surroundings and improve their environment. This collaboration represents a powerful union of expertise, innovation, and dedication to creating a cleaner and healthier environment for all."

