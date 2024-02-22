Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait presented its oral appeal to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the repercussion caused by the violations of the Israeli occupation forces in Palestine.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's embassies and consulates in a number of countries marked the 63rd National Day and 33rd Liberation Day.
RAMALLAH - A Palestinian youth was killed and 15 others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike in Jenin refugee camp, northern the West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health stated.
WASHINGTON - The United States is promising to unveil new sanctions on Iran in the coming days in retaliation for its arms sales that have bolstered Russia's war in Ukraine and threatening a "swift" and "severe" response if Tehran moves forward with selling ballistic missiles to Moscow.
WASHINGTON - The US Central Command announced shooting down six Houthi drones in the Red Sea, but regretted that two Houthi ballistic missiles hit a UK-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden. (end)
