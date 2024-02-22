British Firms Exporting Goods For Russian Military Industry Through Caucasus, Central Asia - Sky News

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British companies are exporting hundreds of millions of pounds of equipment and machinery which almost certainly ends up in Russia, undermining the official sanctions regime and bolstering Vladimir Putin's war machine.

That's according to data analysis from Sky News , Ukrinform reports.

The items - which include drone equipment, optical supplies and heavy machinery - are being sent to countries in the Caucasus and Central Asia, including Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Uzbekistan and others, from where they are understood to be forwarded on to Russia.

The numbers show that despite the sharp fall in the flow of goods to Russia, following the imposition of trade sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine two years ago, large volumes of sensitive, "dual use" British goods are still finding their way to Moscow.

The analysis underlines the scale of Britain's participation in a shadow economy which helps keep Russia's military supplied with parts and hardware for the weaponry it uses against Ukraine.

The figures show that while UK exports to Russia have fallen sharply, UK exports to a suite of former Soviet satellite states - from Uzbekistan to Georgia - have risen at an unprecedented rate.

British exports to Kyrgyzstan have risen at a breakneck rate, by over 1,100%. These exports are dominated by the heavy machinery and vehicles which can no longer be sent directly to Russia. UK export volumes to Armenia are also up nearly as sharply.

The analysis shows that by far and away the biggest category of goods being sent to Georgia, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan was "parts of aeroplanes, helicopters or unmanned aircraft." British companies have exported GBP 6 million worth of these goods to the four countries, above what they historically tend to export to them.

Other items being sent by UK exporters include data processing machines, aeronautic navigation equipment and radio navigation aids.

Other European countries, most notably Germany and Poland, are also sending large quantities of hardware to Russia via these Caucasus and Central Asian states.