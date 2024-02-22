Kuwait Appeals Before ICJ, Calls For Peace In Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Kuwait formally agrees with the view that the occupation of the OPT (Occupied Palestinian Territories) is illegal, Assistant Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs and Minister Plenipotentiary Tahani Al-Nasser said during a speech before the ICJ.

In its written submission, Kuwait identified several reasons proofing the illegality of this occupation, she added.

The occupation commits several violations, including the obligation to respect the rights to self-determination of the Palestinian people, she stated.

Al-Nasser noted that "the right of people to self-determination is a right clearly recognized in international law as evidenced by serval instruments and as submitted by 35 states and international organizations participating in these proceedings".

This is articulated in Article 1, paragraph 2 of the UN Charter, which defines the purposes of the UN, including "to develop friendly international relations among nations based on respect for the "principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples, and to take other appropriate measures to strengthen universal peace", she pointed out.

Al-Nasser elaborated that Kuwait joined the participants in these proceedings who have concluded in their written submissions that the ongoing military occupation of the OPT is illegal.

"The occupying power by confiscating and annexing parts of the OPT violates the prohibition of the acquisition of territory by force. This was underscored by 38 participants in the written proceedings," she stressed.

Accordingly, the occupying power does not have the right to claim sovereignty over the OPT occupied since 1967.

She went to say that the "occupation is illegal because it obviously violates the law of military occupation. For instance, the occupation of the OPT is not of minimal duration. Facts clearly demonstrate that it is intended to be prolong and ultimately permeant".

"A permanent occupation constitutes a serious violation of international law based on the verifiable evidence available to us. It is indisputable that this is precisely what is happening in the OPT.

"This prolonged occupation and identified violation of the Palestinians' rights to self-determination renders the occupation illegal," she noted.

Moreover, the conduct of the occupying power in the OPT violates the rules of international humanitarian law.

The court states "the Fourth Geneva Convention is applicable in the OPT". The actions of the occupying power disregard the international law.

"The prohibition of apartheid is evidenced in various sources of international law. The occupying power is bound by the 1965 convention on the elimination of all forms of racial discrimination," she stated.

Several voices and independent experts have warned that the occupation of the OPT amounts to a regime of apartheid, Al-Nasser made clear.

She said that Kuwait respectively suggested that the above violations cannot be reconciled with the fundamental rules of international law.

"Hence, the occupation must be declared illegally in accordance with international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. It must stop," she affirmed. (end)

