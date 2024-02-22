Kuwait Embassies, Consulates Celebrate Nat'l Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's embassies and consulates in a number of countries marked Thursday the 63rd National Day and 33rd Liberation Day.

In London, the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in the British capital, held a reception on the dear occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador of Kuwait to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, Bader Al-Awadhi expressed his sincere thanks for the efforts made by the United Kingdom and all friendly countries to liberate Kuwait.

He hailed the efforts exerted to strengthen relations and cooperation between the two countries in all fields, especially the endeavors of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, members of the British Parliament, political parties, and economic and intellectual institutions.

He pointed to the 125th anniversary of the launch of the Kuwaiti-British partnership, stressing that the two countries have made numerous achievements over the past year.

The Ambassador highlighted the successful visits of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the United Kingdom, the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Kuwaiti Investment Office in the capital, London, and the launch of the strategic dialogue.

He pointed to the strong cooperation between the two countries in the cultural field, represented by the presence of ten thousand students in the United Kingdom, and in the health and defense fields.

The ceremony was attended by several UK lawmakers, dignitaries, lords and barons, and political, military, economic, cultural and Islamic leaders as well as Arab and foreign diplomats.

He emphasized Kuwait's support for the efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"I extend my greetings to our people in Gaza and we support all efforts to immediately ceasefire and alleviate their suffering," he said.

In Washington, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the United States Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah, held a large reception to celebrate the national days.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior officials in the US government, heads and representatives of Arab and foreign diplomats, and a group of social and political figures, businessmen and staff of the Kuwaiti Embassy in Washington.

In a statement to KUNA, Sheikha Al-Zein Al-Sabah extended her warmest congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the government and people of Kuwait on the dear occasions.

She expressed her great pleasure and pride in the progress and prosperity achieved by the State of Kuwait since its independence.

"In light of the current regional and international challenges, we must not forget the sacrifices and achievements that shaped the story of building our dear homeland. A homeland that only accepts being in the ranks of developed countries and a people represented in all its sects and components that only accepts to live free and independent," Ambassador Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah said.

She pointed out that Kuwait has made great achievements in all domains since independence which "earned it the respect and appreciation of the entire world and created an international status for it that is reflected in the distinguished relations it has with all countries of the world".

"The large and distinguished attendance at today's ceremony shows the growing relations between Kuwait and the United States," he said.

In Brasilia, the Embassy of the State of Kuwait to Brazil held a reception Wednesday on the occasion of Kuwait's celebrations of the 63rd National Day and the 33rd anniversary of Liberation Day.

The ceremony was attended by a number of Brazilian government officials, members of the Senate and Representatives, representatives of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions in Brazil, and a number of media figures and dignitaries.

Speaking to the audience, the Ambassador Talal Rashid Al-Mansour extended congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people on the dear occasions.

In Abu Dhabi, the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in the United Arab Emirates held a function to mark the national days.

The event was attended by a number of high-level UAE officials, led by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, and Arab and foreign diplomats.

In a statement to KUNA during the ceremony, the Kuwaiti Ambassador to the UAE, Jamal Al-Ghunaim, extended his highest congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people on these occasions.

Al-Ghunaim praised the close and historical relations between the two brotherly countries, Kuwait and the UAE, at all political, economic and social levels, describing them as a distinguished model and expressing wishes for progress and prosperity for the two countries.

The celebration was also attended by official figures, including Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Ali Al Hashemi, Advisor for Religious and Judicial Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Rashid bin Nasser Al Nuaimi, representatives of the Federal Council, a number of sheikhs and heads of diplomatic missions in the United Arab Emirates.

