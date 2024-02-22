Israeli Airstrike Kills Palestinian, Injures 15 Others In Jenin

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian youth was killed and 15 others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike in Jenin refugee camp, northern the West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health stated Thursday.

In a press statement, the ministry said that at least one of the wounded persons are in a critical condition.

Local sources indicated that the strike, which targeted a vehicle, was carried out by an Israeli drone. (end)

