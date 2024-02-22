US To Impose New Sanctions On Iran For Arms Sale To Russia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- The United States is promising to unveil new sanctions on Iran in the coming days in retaliation for its arms sales that have bolstered Russia's war in Ukraine and threatening a "swift" and "severe" response if Tehran moves forward with selling ballistic missiles to Moscow.

"We have demonstrated our ability to take action in response to the military partnership between Russia and Iran in the past. We will do so in the future," The White House National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby said in a press briefing.

"In response to Iran's ongoing support for Russia's brutal war. We will be imposing additional sanctions on Iran in the coming days. And we are prepared to go further if Iran sells ballistic missiles to Russia."

The US is accusing Iran of supplying Russia with drones and other technology for the war in Ukraine.

Kirby, however, noted that Iran plans to supply Russia with ballistic missiles to use in Ukraine.

He issued a new warning to Iran that providing ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Kyiv would be met with even more sanctions and actions at the United Nations.

"We have not seen any confirmation that missiles have actually moved from Iran to Russia,", but added that at the same time, "we have no reason to believe that they will not follow through."

He said that if Iran moves forward, "I can assure you that the response from the international community will be swift and it will be severe."

He said the US would take the matter to the UN Security Council.

"We will implement additional sanctions against Iran and we will coordinate further response options with our allies and partners in Europe and elsewhere," Kirby said.

The US is set to announce a new set of sanctions Friday against Russia that is timed for Saturday's second anniversary of the Ukraine invasion and the death last week of outspoken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Russian penal colony. (end)

