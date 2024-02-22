(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nigeria plans to restrict access to major crypto exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken. This move aims to bolster the naira against the dollar.



The Financial Times and local media report on this strategy. Nigerian authorities have contacted telecom firms to block these platforms.



The government accuses these exchanges of facilitating naira speculation and money laundering, which they believe weakens the naira.



Nigeria previously banned Binance for similar reasons, although Binance contested the specific target of the ban.



Binance has committed to removing users conducting illegal activities and will collaborate with Nigerian officials to comply with regulations.







Despite government efforts, many Nigerians report ongoing access to these sites. Coinbase has noted its operations in Nigeria remain active but is monitoring the situation.



The naira currently faces historic lows against the dollar. In response, Nigeria limited physical cash access in January 2023, increasing demand for Bitcoin as an alternative.



Crypto exchanges also offer investments in stablecoins pegged to assets like the dollar, attracting users in countries with depreciating currencies, including Argentina.



In 2021, Nigeria launched the digital currency eNaira, which has not been widely adopted. This underscores the regulatory and economic challenges of managing digital currencies.

Background - Nigeria Targets Crypto Exchanges Amid Naira Volatility

Nigeria faces economic difficulties similar to Argentina's historic crisis, with the naira's sharp devaluation sparking significant concern.



After the Central Bank of Nigeria's reforms, the naira fell by 40% following President Bola Tinubu's inauguration, reaching an all-time low.



This drop, combined with rising global oil prices, pushed inflation to 29.9%, severely affecting the cost of living.



The nation's heavy reliance on imported goods has exacerbated the situation, potentially leading to an economic downturn reminiscent of Argentina's soaring inflation, which once exceeded 254.2%.



This alarming parallel has experts worried about Nigeria's future if current trends continue.

The danger of CBDCs

CBDCs, such as the eNaira, aim to modernize finance but face limitations due to central bank control.



This differs from the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies, which ensures user privacy and resistance to censorship.



CBDCs give central banks extensive control, leading to concerns over privacy and the potential for financial censorship.



Cryptocurrencies avoid such centralized oversight, safeguarding personal freedom.









Nigeria's move to block crypto exchanges amid eNaira promotion risks misattributing economic issues to cryptocurrencies, ignoring their benefits.









In essence, the centralization of CBDCs introduces risks of misuse and overlooks the advantages of cryptocurrencies, potentially missing the chance to create a more inclusive financial system.

