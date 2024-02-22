Unified Push For UN Security Council Reform

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) During a recent G20 meeting, Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira disclosed a consensus among leading economies on revamping global governance.



The focus lies on reforming the United Nations Security Council.









This council, with permanent members including Russia, the United States, China, France, and the United Kingdom, has not changed since the UN's foundation.



Brazil and others have been vocal about the need to expand this membership, insisting on serious consideration of such reforms.



Vieira emphasizes urgent reforms for UN, World Bank, IMF, and WTO, which are critical for global institutions' effectiveness.



He affirmed the G20's collective belief in the UN's crucial role in fostering peace, security, and sustainable growth.







Brazil proposes a second G20 foreign ministers' gathering in September, coinciding with UN General Assembly in New York.









The initiative fosters collaboration between G20 and the UN for inclusive reform discussions.









In addition, Vieira's proposal received positive feedback from his counterparts.









Rio de Janeiro hosts the G20 foreign ministers' assembly, with 45 delegations, including wealthiest nations, guests, and international bodies.

















G20, with major economies and EU , represents 85% of the world economy, 75% of global trade, and two-thirds of the population.









In short, their consensus on global governance reform holds profound significance, signaling a pivotal moment for international relations and equitable governance.

