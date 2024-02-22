(MENAFN- Baystreet) Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Stocks in Play

2/22/2024 - 10:39 AM EST - Kelt Exploration Ltd. : Reports on its oil & gas reserves and production for the year ended December 31, 2023. Kelt retained Sproule Associates Limited, an independent qualified reserve evaluator, to prepare a report on its oil and gas reserves. The report is effective as of December 31, 2023. Kelt Exploration Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $5.73.









