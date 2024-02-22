(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Valeura, Cal Nano, Sienna at 52-Week Highs on News
Aurora, Blockchaink2, Loblaw at 52-Week Highs on News
Bitfarms, Celestica, Definity at 52-Week Highs on News
Intact, Manulife, Kraken at 52-Week Highs on News
Bird, Cipher, abrdn at 52-Week Highs Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, February 22, 2024
Capstone, Enerplus, Great Eagle at 52-Week Highs on News Capstone Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.33 Thursday. Capstone reported Copper production in Q4 totaled 44,103 tonnes at C1 cash costs of $2.67 per payable pound of copper produced. Net loss of $19.5 million, or $(0.02) per share for Q4 2023 compared to net loss of $28.4 million, or $(0.03) per share for Q4 2022.
Enerplus Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.44 Thursday. The company reported EPS of $2.26, revenue of $1.7 Billion.
Great Eagle Gold Corp. (C. GEGC) hit a new 52-week high of 37 cents Thursday. No news stories available today. The company announced a strategic business development agreement with OroEx Corp.
KDA Group Inc. (TSXV:KDA) hit a new 52-week high of $24.44 Thursday. KDA announced the appointments of Yves Marmet as General Manager and Chief Technology Officer and Marie-Hélène as Chief Operating Officer of its subsidiary Groupe Technologique KDA Inc. effective immediately.
AI Artificial Intelligence Ventures Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 37 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $86.60 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Athabasca Oil Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.97 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $55.79 Thursday. No news stories available today.
CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.13 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $55.49 Thursday. No news stories available today.
California Nanotechnologies Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Canadian National Railway Company (T) hit a new 52-week high of $175.73 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $115.66 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Definity Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $44.31 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $104.58 Thursday. No news stories available today.
ADF Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.24 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Great Eagle Gold Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.47 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $108.44 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Intermap Technologies Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 92 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
