Turkish Contractors To Play Key Role In Saudi Arabia's Project

Erdal Eren, President of the Turkish Contractors Association
(TMB), stated that Turkish contractors will play a key role in
Saudi Arabia's "Vision 2030" project and will undertake major
works.
"Within the framework of the development of our country's
relations with Saudi Arabia, the country's new construction
industry will generate a new investment of 10 billion dollars
annually for the Turkish construction industry. It seems that it
has become a market with business potential," Eren said.
Erdal Eren told the AA correspondent that Turkish Contractors
have become a sought-after brand in every corner of the world with
their rich experience in different markets, cost-effective service
at international standards, ability to take initiative, willingness
to take risks, and extensive partnership experience.
Eren stated that Saudi Arabia, one of the traditional markets,
is the 6th country in which the most projects are undertaken among
foreign contracting services, with 402 projects worth 27.8 billion
dollars carried out by Turkish companies.
Stating that they focused on activities for the Gulf countries
and Iraq, where extremely positive developments have been
experienced in political relations, especially with Saudi Arabia,
during the past year, Eren said, "With the impact of the activities
carried out, our companies have undertaken 16 projects worth 2.7
billion dollars in Saudi Arabia in 2023. It is pleasing that the
level of 2018 has been reached again."
Erdal Eren pointed out that they have planned to organise a
contractors' delegation visit to Saudi Arabia this year, under the
chairmanship of Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat, in order to further
develop existing relations.
Stating that Turkish contractors will play a key role in Saudi
Arabia's "Vision 2030" project and undertake major works, Eren
said, "Within the framework of the development of our country's
current relations with Saudi Arabia, it is seen that the country
has become a market with a new business potential of 10 billion
dollars annually for the Turkish construction industry."
Eren emphasized that, according to the studies announced by the
relevant organizations, it is envisaged that projects worth 3.9
trillion dollars, 52 percent of which will be superstructure, will
be implemented in the Middle East and North Africa region in the
coming period, and that the largest investment is expected to be
made by Saudi Arabia.
Eren reminded that they had the opportunity to get first-hand
information through the contracting delegation visits and
high-level contacts they held last year.
"From the information we obtained on this occasion, we have
understood that infrastructure and superstructure projects worth
1.4 trillion dollars are planned to be carried out in Saudi Arabia
in the next 15 years," he said.
TMB President Eren noted that, as Turkish contractors, they want
to take part in the Neom, Diriyah Gate, Qiddiya, Red Sea Global,
Al'Ula projects and other energy, water, housing, and
infrastructure projects in the country within the scope of the
Saudi 2030 vision and Giga projects program, and that they are
working and taking initiatives in this direction. He stated that
they continue to do so.
Eren underlined that Neom stands out as the biggest project on
Saudi Arabia's agenda.
"Our member companies are willing to take part not only in this
project but also in all infrastructure and superstructure projects
in the country. For this purpose, our companies aim to complete the
registration and certification procedures required by the Saudi
Arabian legislation," he said.
Erdal Eren pointed out that, considering the available data in
the country, the route of the sector in 2024 will be mainly foreign
projects, and stated that Saudi Arabia stands out as the target
country with the greatest potential.
He noted that Iraq emerged as another target country with
projects such as energy, health, housing, schools, and hospitals
planned to be realised in the country with the Development Road
project.
Pointing out that, as Turkish contractors, they work in Eurasia,
the Middle East, and North African countries and are increasing
their activities in the Sub-Saharan Africa region, Eren said, "In
addition, we are closely monitoring new markets such as the Far
East and Latin American countries. In this regard, we will
undertake projects abroad every year in the coming period. We
maintain our new project amount target of 20 billion dollars in the
short term and 50 billion dollars in the medium term," he said.
