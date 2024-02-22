               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
USA Creates New AI-Based Command & Control System


(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Pentagon has developed a new command and control system for the US Armed Forces based on artificial intelligence (AI), Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

First Deputy Secretary of Defense of the United States Kathleen Hicks stressed that the US military is making "necessary investments" related to the processing of large amounts of data, AI, cloud technologies and other new technologies of this kind.

"This helps to create a Unified System of command and control of forces and assets in all areas," Hicks said.

In this regard, the deputy minister noted that she received last summer a specialized department of the Pentagon to create a "minimum viable potential" of the combined system by the end of 2023.

