USA Creates New AI-Based Command & Control System

The Pentagon has developed a new command and control system for
the US Armed Forces based on artificial intelligence (AI), Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
First Deputy Secretary of Defense of the United States Kathleen
Hicks stressed that the US military is making "necessary
investments" related to the processing of large amounts of data,
AI, cloud technologies and other new technologies of this kind.
"This helps to create a Unified System of command and control of
forces and assets in all areas," Hicks said.
In this regard, the deputy minister noted that she received last
summer a specialized department of the Pentagon to create a
"minimum viable potential" of the combined system by the end of
2023.
