EU Delegation Congratulates Georgia On Original Constitution Anniversary

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Delegation of the European Union to Georgia on
Wednesday congratulated the country on the anniversary marking the
adoption of the constitution of its First Democratic Republic in
1921, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
In a social media post, the Delegation said the
“progressive” document had guaranteed“broad local governance,
rights of minorities and equal rights for men and women”.
It added despite having a“short life” due to the
Soviet invasion and occupation later that month, it had“laid the
foundation” of today's independent Georgia.
Adopted in 1995, the current constitution was modelled
after the 1921 document.
