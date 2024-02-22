               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EU Delegation Congratulates Georgia On Original Constitution Anniversary


2/22/2024 3:10:32 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Delegation of the European Union to Georgia on Wednesday congratulated the country on the anniversary marking the adoption of the constitution of its First Democratic Republic in 1921, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In a social media post, the Delegation said the “progressive” document had guaranteed“broad local governance, rights of minorities and equal rights for men and women”.

It added despite having a“short life” due to the Soviet invasion and occupation later that month, it had“laid the foundation” of today's independent Georgia.

Adopted in 1995, the current constitution was modelled after the 1921 document.

MENAFN22022024000195011045ID1107888535

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search