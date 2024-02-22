Georgian PM, Chinese Ambassador Review Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The“close relations” between Georgia and China, their elevation
to strategic partnership last year, and future prospects of
cooperation were discussed on Thursday in a meeting between the
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Zhou Qian, the
Chinese Ambassador to Georgia, Azernews reports,
citing Agenda.
The officials welcomed the intensification of cooperation in
“various fields” and said they hoped the strategic relations would
contribute to“further development” of sectoral, economic and trade
relations as well as people-to-people ties, the Georgian Government
Administration said.
The meeting focused on the cooperation between the Parliament of
Georgia and the National People's Congress of China, noting
parliamentary friendship groups had been established in both
legislatures to expand relations.
Economic cooperation was also emphasised, with the officials
emphasising China was among the top five trade partners of Georgia,
with the trade turnover between the states exceeding $1.5 billion
between January and November of 2023.
The meeting also discussed the“successful” cooperation of the
two countries in developing Georgia's“special” geopolitical
location, which they said increased the country's potential as an
“East-West connecting corridor”.
Kobakhidze once again expressed the“strong support” of his
Government to the One China principle, with the sides also
reaffirming their support for the sovereignty and territorial
integrity of the two countries.
