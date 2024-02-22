China To Supply Electric Ambulances To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Under a $150 million project, Iveco electric vehicles will be
imported for testing and subsequently acquired on an investment
basis after the trial period is complete, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.
Chinese firm Henan Costar Group will deliver electric ambulances
to Uzbekistan. A contract worth $150 million was signed in
conjunction with this initiative between the Ministry of Health,
China Chamber of Commerce, and Henan Costar Group.
Abduvoit Gafurov, the Director-General of the Republican
Scientific Center for Emergency Medical Care, noted that the
company provided specialized Iveco electric reanimation vehicles.
"They will be used in test mode in various regions of Uzbekistan,
including hot, mountainous, and cold areas, and following the
results, will be implemented into the emergency medical services,"
he said.
The Iveco electric vehicles can travel up to 450 km on a single
charge, have a 10-fold fuel economy compared to conventional
vehicles, and are resistant to moisture and high temperatures.
Following a successful trial period, the electric vehicles will
be acquired on an investment basis. The next phase involves setting
up a facility for servicing and modifying these vehicles.
