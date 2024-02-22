Google Transfers Smartphone Production From China To India

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Starting in the second quarter of this year, Google has tasked
its suppliers with commencing the production of Pixel smartphones
in India, Azernews reports.
This information was reported by "Nikkei Asia," citing informed
sources. Google aims to manufacture a total of 10 million Pixel
smartphones this year.
According to sources from "Nikkei Asia," Google will prepare
production lines in the southern part of India in the coming weeks
for the assembly of the Pixel 8 Pro, with production of this model
commencing in the second quarter. Production of the Pixel 8 will
begin in the northern part of India in the middle of the year.
Thanks to the expansion of production, the smartphone market in
India reached 146 million devices in 2023, showing a 1% increase,
according to IDC. Furthermore, there was an 11% increase in the
second half of the year compared to the same period in 2022. In
contrast, the global smartphone market decreased by 4.7% in 2023.
China, being the largest smartphone market, experienced a 5%
decline in the same year.
MENAFN22022024000195011045ID1107888532
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.