Google Transfers Smartphone Production From China To India

Ulviyya Shahin

Starting in the second quarter of this year, Google has tasked its suppliers with commencing the production of Pixel smartphones in India, Azernews reports.

This information was reported by "Nikkei Asia," citing informed sources. Google aims to manufacture a total of 10 million Pixel smartphones this year.

According to sources from "Nikkei Asia," Google will prepare production lines in the southern part of India in the coming weeks for the assembly of the Pixel 8 Pro, with production of this model commencing in the second quarter. Production of the Pixel 8 will begin in the northern part of India in the middle of the year.

Thanks to the expansion of production, the smartphone market in India reached 146 million devices in 2023, showing a 1% increase, according to IDC. Furthermore, there was an 11% increase in the second half of the year compared to the same period in 2022. In contrast, the global smartphone market decreased by 4.7% in 2023. China, being the largest smartphone market, experienced a 5% decline in the same year.