Doha Expo 2023 Holds National Day Of Azerbaijan

On February 22, the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha held the National Day of Azerbaijan in Qatar, Azernews reports.

The International Horticultural Exhibition Doha Expo 2023, which began on October 2, 2023, and will run until March 28 this year, was organized under the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment". The aim is to promote sustainable innovation and combat desertification. Among the pavilions operating at the Doha Expo was the Azerbaijan pavilion, which was created with the joint organization of the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry.

As part of the National Day organized at the Doha Expo, the delegation headed by Anar Alakbarov, the assistant to the Azerbaijan President, was accompanied by Qatar's State Minister Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari, Minister of Culture of this country Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Municipalities Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Atiyya, the Chief Commissioner of Doha Expo 2023, Bader bin Omar Al Dafa. Anar Alakbarov discussed the experience of Azerbaijan in Expo exhibitions and the successful participation in the Doha Expo 2023.

Later, the National Day was opened, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played and the National Flag was raised.

Azerbaijani and Qatar Officials and ambassadors of about 60 countries accredited in this country participated in the event.

Speaking at the opening event of the National Day, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, Anar Alakbarov said that Azerbaijan-Qatar relations are based on mutual respect and cooperation, and close contacts contribute to the further development of relations between the two countries. Anar Alakbarov emphasized that holding the National Day of Azerbaijan at Doha Expo 2023 is important for the two countries and said that he is hopeful that the International Horticultural Exhibition will contribute to one of the most important issues on the world's agenda - issues related to climate change.

Pointing out that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the solution of global issues related to climate change that worries the world and continues to do practical work in this direction, the assistant to the President said that in this regard, Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29 in November.

Thanking the State of Qatar for organizing such a successful and important platform in Doha, Anar Alakbarov added: "The coming together of countries is very important for the development of humanitarian relations and cooperation. Based on the principles of mutual friendship and respect, our people have historically been connected by religious and cultural ties. Currently, relations between the two countries are based on the principles of mutual friendship. Relations between our countries are developing dynamically in various fields. I believe that our cooperative relations based on friendly relations will continue successfully from now on."

Then there the Chief Commissioner of Doha Expo 2023, Bader bin Omar Al Dafa had a speech. He said that the Doha Expo takes us on an interesting journey to the countries of the world. Today, the fraternal Azerbaijan brought us together to celebrate the National Day of the Republic.

Reminding that Azerbaijan will host COP29 this year, Bader bin Omar Al Dafa added that Azerbaijan has an active partnership with the United Arab Emirates, which hosted COP28, and Brazil, which will host COP30, in order to improve sustainability and cooperation in international discussions on climate change issues.

The Chief Commissioner of Doha Expo 2023 emphasized that Azerbaijan, which has a fascinating nature, attaches great importance to economic diversification in addition to climate issues, and noted: "Investment policy in Azerbaijan is based on innovation and technology. Apart from the oil and gas sector, Azerbaijan is successfully diversifying its economy by rapidly developing other sectors. All this creates ample opportunities for investors in developing areas such as renewable energy, the agricultural industry, and tourism in the country. Azerbaijan has wide tourism opportunities, rivers flowing into the Caspian Sea, the Great Caucasus Mountains in the north, and wide plains in the central part of the country. Azerbaijan's participation in the Doha Expo 2023 resonates with the goals of this exhibition, which is the contribution of a friendly state to international cooperation, beneficial partnerships, and investments. Therefore, we expect not only the public and private sector in Qatar but also other countries participating in the Expo to use the investment environment in Azerbaijan and the successful experience of this country in many areas of the economy."

Later, People's Artist Azer Zeynalov sang the song Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble performed the dance Uzundera, one of Azerbaijani ancient folk dances. Within the framework of the ceremony, a photo exhibition covering the nature and historical monuments of Azerbaijan was also organized.

After the opening, the participants of the event inspected the Qatar pavilion at the Doha Expo 2023 International Horticultural Exhibition.

It should be noted that Doha Expo 2023 with an area of 1.7 million square meters is being held in Al Bidda Park, one of the largest parks of the Qatari capital. Here, the territory is divided into three zones: the International Zone, where pavilions are presented, the Family Zone, where fun events are held, and the Cultural Zone, where various debates, conferences, and exhibitions are organized. More than 70 countries and about 20 international organizations participate in the exhibition.

The guests then visited the Azerbaijan pavilion. Here, the richness of the Azerbaijani flora is shown in accordance with the general theme of the Doha Expo, and compositions of plants have been created according to the climatic zones. In the pavilion, the beauty of the Kharibulbul flower, which is the crown of Karabakh flora, is conveyed to the visitors.

​The pavilion also has exhibits and information about Azerbaijani culture. Folk crafts such as carpet weaving, coppersmithing, netting, national costumes, as well as mugham trio are displayed here.

During the guests' visit to the pavilion, there was a performance of a mugham trio, samples of the works of Azerbaijani composers were presented by the quartet, and our national cuisine was presented.

The National Day of Azerbaijan at Doha Expo 2023 will continue in the evening with a concert program organized jointly with the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan. It should be noted that Azerbaijan Culture Days are also held in Qatar from February 21 to 24.

​Azerbaijan, which attaches special importance to expo events, has previously successfully participated in international exhibitions held in cities such as Milan, Antalya, Astana, and Beijing and has been awarded high prizes. The country, selected for its successful participation in this international platform, will also be represented at the Osaka, Kansai Expo 2025 world exhibition. Azerbaijan, which attaches great importance to relations with Japan and participation in world Expo exhibitions, is the first country to sign the participation agreement in Osaka, Kansai Expo 2025.