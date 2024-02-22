Doha Expo 2023 Holds National Day Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On February 22, the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha
held the National Day of Azerbaijan in Qatar, Azernews reports.
The International Horticultural Exhibition Doha Expo 2023, which
began on October 2, 2023, and will run until March 28 this year,
was organized under the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment".
The aim is to promote sustainable innovation and combat
desertification. Among the pavilions operating at the Doha Expo was
the Azerbaijan pavilion, which was created with the joint
organization of the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Ecology and
Natural Resources Ministry.
As part of the National Day organized at the Doha Expo, the
delegation headed by Anar Alakbarov, the assistant to the
Azerbaijan President, was accompanied by Qatar's State Minister
Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari, Minister of Culture of this country
Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Municipalities
Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Atiyya, the Chief Commissioner
of Doha Expo 2023, Bader bin Omar Al Dafa. Anar Alakbarov discussed
the experience of Azerbaijan in Expo exhibitions and the successful
participation in the Doha Expo 2023.
Later, the National Day was opened, the National Anthem of
Azerbaijan was played and the National Flag was raised.
Azerbaijani and Qatar Officials and ambassadors of about 60
countries accredited in this country participated in the event.
Speaking at the opening event of the National Day, Assistant to
the President of Azerbaijan, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center,
Anar Alakbarov said that Azerbaijan-Qatar relations are based on
mutual respect and cooperation, and close contacts contribute to
the further development of relations between the two countries.
Anar Alakbarov emphasized that holding the National Day of
Azerbaijan at Doha Expo 2023 is important for the two countries and
said that he is hopeful that the International Horticultural
Exhibition will contribute to one of the most important issues on
the world's agenda - issues related to climate change.
Pointing out that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the
solution of global issues related to climate change that worries
the world and continues to do practical work in this direction, the
assistant to the President said that in this regard, Azerbaijan
will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the
UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29 in November.
Thanking the State of Qatar for organizing such a successful and
important platform in Doha, Anar Alakbarov added: "The coming
together of countries is very important for the development of
humanitarian relations and cooperation. Based on the principles of
mutual friendship and respect, our people have historically been
connected by religious and cultural ties. Currently, relations
between the two countries are based on the principles of mutual
friendship. Relations between our countries are developing
dynamically in various fields. I believe that our cooperative
relations based on friendly relations will continue successfully
from now on."
Then there the Chief Commissioner of Doha Expo 2023, Bader bin
Omar Al Dafa had a speech. He said that the Doha Expo takes us on
an interesting journey to the countries of the world. Today, the
fraternal Azerbaijan brought us together to celebrate the National
Day of the Republic.
Reminding that Azerbaijan will host COP29 this year, Bader bin
Omar Al Dafa added that Azerbaijan has an active partnership with
the United Arab Emirates, which hosted COP28, and Brazil, which
will host COP30, in order to improve sustainability and cooperation
in international discussions on climate change issues.
The Chief Commissioner of Doha Expo 2023 emphasized that
Azerbaijan, which has a fascinating nature, attaches great
importance to economic diversification in addition to climate
issues, and noted: "Investment policy in Azerbaijan is based on
innovation and technology. Apart from the oil and gas sector,
Azerbaijan is successfully diversifying its economy by rapidly
developing other sectors. All this creates ample opportunities for
investors in developing areas such as renewable energy, the
agricultural industry, and tourism in the country. Azerbaijan has
wide tourism opportunities, rivers flowing into the Caspian Sea,
the Great Caucasus Mountains in the north, and wide plains in the
central part of the country. Azerbaijan's participation in the Doha
Expo 2023 resonates with the goals of this exhibition, which is the
contribution of a friendly state to international cooperation,
beneficial partnerships, and investments. Therefore, we expect not
only the public and private sector in Qatar but also other
countries participating in the Expo to use the investment
environment in Azerbaijan and the successful experience of this
country in many areas of the economy."
Later, People's Artist Azer Zeynalov sang the song Azerbaijan,
and the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble performed the
dance Uzundera, one of Azerbaijani ancient folk dances. Within the
framework of the ceremony, a photo exhibition covering the nature
and historical monuments of Azerbaijan was also organized.
After the opening, the participants of the event inspected the
Qatar pavilion at the Doha Expo 2023 International Horticultural
Exhibition.
It should be noted that Doha Expo 2023 with an area of 1.7
million square meters is being held in Al Bidda Park, one of the
largest parks of the Qatari capital. Here, the territory is divided
into three zones: the International Zone, where pavilions are
presented, the Family Zone, where fun events are held, and the
Cultural Zone, where various debates, conferences, and exhibitions
are organized. More than 70 countries and about 20 international
organizations participate in the exhibition.
The guests then visited the Azerbaijan pavilion. Here, the
richness of the Azerbaijani flora is shown in accordance with the
general theme of the Doha Expo, and compositions of plants have
been created according to the climatic zones. In the pavilion, the
beauty of the Kharibulbul flower, which is the crown of Karabakh
flora, is conveyed to the visitors.
The pavilion also has exhibits and information about
Azerbaijani culture. Folk crafts such as carpet weaving,
coppersmithing, netting, national costumes, as well as mugham trio
are displayed here.
During the guests' visit to the pavilion, there was a
performance of a mugham trio, samples of the works of Azerbaijani
composers were presented by the quartet, and our national cuisine
was presented.
The National Day of Azerbaijan at Doha Expo 2023 will continue
in the evening with a concert program organized jointly with the
Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan. It should be noted that
Azerbaijan Culture Days are also held in Qatar from February 21 to
24.
Azerbaijan, which attaches special importance to expo events,
has previously successfully participated in international
exhibitions held in cities such as Milan, Antalya, Astana, and
Beijing and has been awarded high prizes. The country, selected for
its successful participation in this international platform, will
also be represented at the Osaka, Kansai Expo 2025 world
exhibition. Azerbaijan, which attaches great importance to
relations with Japan and participation in world Expo exhibitions,
is the first country to sign the participation agreement in Osaka,
Kansai Expo 2025.
