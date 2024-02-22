RFE/RL Invetigates Azerbaijan While World Media Does Menendes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Mushfiq Alasgarli
The trial of Robert Menendez, chairman of the US Senate Foreign
Relations Committee, is scheduled for May 2024. In fact,
preliminary investigations about him were started in July 2022. An
official charge was announced in October 2023. The reason for
extending the investigation for 2 years is the discovery of new
details. When the process just started, the prosecutor's office
suspected Robert Menendez of entering into a corrupt relationship
with 3 businessmen from New Jersey. The indictment stated that the
senator and his wife received cash, gold bars, luxury cars, and
other valuables as bribes. In return, they put pressure on the
employees of the US Ministry of Agriculture and mediated illegal
decisions.
In January 2024, new facts emerged. The Menendez family is now
accused of "lobbying" for foreign groups in exchange for precious
stones.
In fact, the facts about his cooperation with "foreign groups"
are not new. Robert Menendez, who is known for his pro-Armenian and
Turkophobic stance, came to the media's agenda in 2022 with the
accusation of accepting bribes from the Armenian lobby. But that
information was blocked because it did not seem to be in line with
the general political course of the United States. Robert took
advantage of this option and got out of the situation. Now the
situation has changed. Facts were found that Menendez entered into
cooperation with groups that do not meet the interest of the United
States. It is due to this factor that he was taken to court.
The investigation process is closely monitored by international
media organizations. Because Menendez's role spans foreign policy,
information about his investigation goes beyond US borders. It is
clear that the decisions made by those responsible for foreign
policy issues in Congress affect the world. Every time they make
statements, they have a global resonance. These statements deal a
devastating blow to the image of some countries. Or they exalt the
countries they want. Now it turns out that US parliamentarians have
done the job of criticizing or praising a country in return for a
bribe. Here poses questions: From whom did they receive bribes, for
whom did they "lobby"?
Media organizations are investigating, asking questions, trying
to find clues about "other names on the list". They want to know
which countries and peoples' fates have been darkened by taking
bribes in the name of "lobbying" by the persons responsible for
foreign policy issues in the US Congress; What kind of useless
country did they show the world as an example? Internet search
engines show that media organizations known in global public
opinion have circulated 226 articles on this topic. Most of them
are also full of questions. And the US investigative agencies
skillfully hide the facts that are of interest to the media.
In fact, there are media organizations that have the opportunity
to obtain and publicize the details kept closed on this topic. For
example, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty (or Azadlig
Radio in Azerbaijani) is closer to the source of
information. Because the founder and source of funding is connected
to the US Congress. He is in close contact with Congress. That is,
it is one step away from those who gather in the Senate and
Congress, make decisions, and "lobby". If he is interested, he can
write about this topic every day. Finds hidden information and
makes it public. Thus, it can prevent Congress from making new
wrong decisions. But he did not write. It is a miserable fact: if
you pay attention to the website of RFE/RL or
simply "Radio Liberty", it becomes clear that it has not
published even a single article about the indictment of Robert
Menendez.
Which should have written more on this subject than anyone else.
In the section "Our mission" on the website of RFE/RL , it is stated that "Radio employees provide
uncensored news and open debates that the public cannot get from
other media." It is added that "Radio Liberty", despite any
possible influences and obstacles, tries to apply the highest
standards of objective journalism, conveys the facts as they are."
However, why was "objectivity" or "the principle of presenting the
facts as they are" not preserved in the approach to the subject of
Menendez? It is impossible to know whether it was afraid that the
work of the US Congress would be overshadowed, or it was afraid
that his image would be damaged? If the same fact happened in the
Parliament of Azerbaijan, probably "Radio Liberty" would have
published dozens of articles.
In fact, there are articles on the pages of Radio that mention
Menendez. But these articles are not related to Menendez's
"bribery" and "lobbying" activities. It is devoted to statements
condemning Turkiye and Azerbaijan and praising Armenia. Menendez
called for recognition of the "Armenian genocide", and RFE/RL
broadcast it. When it came to the issue of the senator's bribe, the
radio's voice was exhausted and became inaudible. In other words,
contrary to what they wrote in the "our mission" section, RFE/RL
behaved non-objectively and unprofessionally. It exaggerated the
facts when it suited his personal interests, and tried to hide the
facts that did not suit his interests.
If the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee took
bribes under the name of lobbying, made false statements against
individual countries, including biased campaigns against Turkiye
and Azerbaijan, and if RFE/RL was a mouthpiece for Menendez, it
appears that it supported this work. In the information space,
RFE/RL has repeated Menendez's machinations that he has done in the
Congress.
It is not the only subject about Menendez that RFE/RL should
have investigated in the Congress and the Senate, but it has
skipped out it. Today, there is a reason why the world's mass media
are closely following the US Congress. Congress does not approve a
$61 billion financial package to support Ukraine. When Ukraine was
pushed to war with Russia, the US President approved the lend-lease
program to speed up the supply of weapons and other aid.
Uninterrupted and unlimited aid to Ukraine was promised. They can
give any reason, but the fact is that today aid has been cut off
and Ukraine is in a desperate situation. Statistical agencies note
that as a result of this war, the number of civilian and military
casualties of Ukraine has exceeded 500,000 people. Recently, the
number of losses has intensified. Because Ukraine believed in the
promises of the United States, was deceived and left helpless.
RFE/RL can interrogate members of Congress and criticize Ukraine
for deceiving them. At the very least, it can quote from speeches
by President Joe Biden. Biden calls the de facto leader of
Republicans in Congress, Donald Trump, who blocked the aid package
for Ukraine, "crazy". Trump also calls Biden "sick". The conflict
between "Sick" and "crazy" ends the lives of hundreds of thousands
of people in Ukraine. RFE/RL ignores all these topics. Which is an
organ of Congress. It should write more than anyone else. Why
doesn't it write? There is no idea about it. The fact is that
RFE/RL does not fulfill its "mission". It does not behave
objectively, contrary to its ritual. It lies and hides the facts.
It turns out that the nations of the world are in the hands of a
"Sick", a "Crazy" men and a "Liar" who is a tool in their
hands.
RFE/RL does not cover the problems in the US and Congress. But
what does it write about? If you look at the website of the
Azerbaijani editorial office of the radio, it can be seen that 21
news have been posted on the main page for one day. All of them are
dedicated to Azerbaijan. Most of them are articles devoted to court
proceedings and prison life. The headlines presented by the radio
on this topic have been specially prepared. It stirs up emotions,
instills the readers with a negative tone against the law
enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan.
If you look carefully, it can be seen that no matter how much
cruelty and inhumane treatment there is in US prisons, RFE/RL added
the word "Azerbaijan" in front of everyone and presented it as an
incident that happened in Azerbaijan. One gets the impression that
the employees of the radio do not know where the "Guantanamo"
prison is located. For 21 years, the world media has been writing
about the "Guantanamo" prison, about the humiliation that the
United States inflicted on people in this prison (
- what caused the reactions/278562 ). Barack Obama is also
criticized for lying about "Guantanamo". When the president was
elected, he promised to close this death camp, but in the end he
broke his promise. RFE/RL quietly glosses over this fact. It does
not discuss the issue of "Guantanamo", but the prisons in
Azerbaijan.
All this is not without reason. USAID's pro-Armenian leader
Samantha Power and pro-Armenian representative of the Congress,
Robert Menendez, show the same position towards Azerbaijan and
Turkiye, and RFE/RL also speaks on the same line. The slogans of
"Professionalism", "Objectivity", "Impartiality" are meant to
hide.
The directors of the radio were so addicted to working with the
order that they forgot to avoid the bias in the editorial. On
November 11, 2020, the Yerevan editorial office of RFE/RL was
pelted with stones. Disgruntled people entered the editorial office
and damaged the equipment, humiliated the employees with insulting
expressions. Congress did not consider the exaggeration of the fact
acceptable. It did not order to be protected. The editors were also
silent. What measure was taken of those who attacked the editorial
office? There is no information about this on the website of
RFE/RL. Did they mean this when they said "objectivity" and "bias"
in the radio ceremony?
MENAFN22022024000195011045ID1107888529
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.