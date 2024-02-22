Number Of Those Injured In Shelling Of Frontline TPP Rises To Nine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of power engineers injured in the enemy shelling of a thermal power plant in the frontline zone has increased to nine.

According to Ukrinform, DTEK Group reported this on Telegram.

"Four of our colleagues were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity. Five more sustained concussion," the statement reads.

The company noted that they are in touch with the victims and doctors and provide the necessary support.

As reported, on the afternoon of February 22, Russians once again shelled the frontline TPP. Employees of the power plant were injured and equipment was damaged.