Number Of Those Injured In Shelling Of Frontline TPP Rises To Nine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of power engineers injured in the enemy shelling of a thermal power plant in the frontline zone has increased to nine.
According to Ukrinform, DTEK Group reported this on Telegram.
"Four of our colleagues were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity. Five more sustained concussion," the statement reads.
The company noted that they are in touch with the victims and doctors and provide the necessary support. Read also:
Russia attacks frontline power plant, injuring six power engineers
As reported, on the afternoon of February 22, Russians once again shelled the frontline TPP. Employees of the power plant were injured and equipment was damaged.
MENAFN22022024000193011044ID1107888528
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.